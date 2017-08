BRIEF-Parques Reunidos 9-month EBITDA down at 10 million euros

July 29 (Reuters) - Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :

* 9-month EBITDA 10 million euros ($11.08 million) versus 14.7 million euros year ago

* 9-month like-for-like EBITDA down 29 percent to 11.9 million euros versus year ago

* 9-month like-for-like revenue 233.6 million euros versus 234.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month net loss 100 million euros versus loss 71.5 million euros year ago

* Says maintains outlook for the year

