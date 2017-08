July 29 (Reuters) - BME :

* H1 revenue 164.1 million euros ($181.9 million) versus 175.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 86.0 million euros versus 91.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 58.3 million euros, down 6.8 percent year on year

* H1 EBITDA 113.6 million euros, down 11.8 percent year on year