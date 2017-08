July 29 (Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG :

* H1 earnings from rental income rose by about 5 pct to 8.2 million Swiss francs ($8.38 million) (7.8 million francs)

* H1 EBIT 17.5 million francs (12.5 million francs year ago)

* H1 profit incl. revaluation and deferred taxes attributable to approximately 6.0 million francs (7.0 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)