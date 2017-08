July 29 (Reuters) - Apg Sga Sa

* H1 EBITDA margin: 24.7 pct (prior-year period: 24.7 pct), EBIT margin: 20.7 pct (prior-year period: 21.0 pct)

* H1 sales revenue down slightly by 1.8 pct to 150.4 million Swiss francs ($153.81 million)

* H1 net income up by 2.0 pct at 42.75 million francs Source text: bit.ly/2ae5Ngv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9778 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)