July 29 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Q1 loss of 23 million Swiss francs ($23.50 million) vs loss of 46 million francs year ago

* Q1 result before interest and taxes -22.138 million francs versus -45.496 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aADDjG ($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)