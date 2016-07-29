FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valora Holding H1 EBIT up 47.2 pct to 30.4 million Swiss francs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valora Holding H1 EBIT up 47.2 pct to 30.4 million Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT up 47.2 pct to 30.4 million Swiss francs ($31.05 million) and EBIT margin up 0.8 percentage points to 2.9 pct

* Full-year 2016 guidance figures confirmed at upper end of range

* H1 net revenues up 4.8 pct to 1,037.8 million Swiss francs

* Full-year 2016 guidance figures confirmed at upper end of range

* First-half 2016 net profit of 17.8 million Swiss francs is 44.0 million Swiss francs higher than that achieved in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.