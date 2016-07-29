BRIEF-Valora Holding H1 EBIT up 47.2 pct to 30.4 million Swiss francs

July 29 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT up 47.2 pct to 30.4 million Swiss francs ($31.05 million) and EBIT margin up 0.8 percentage points to 2.9 pct

* Full-year 2016 guidance figures confirmed at upper end of range

* H1 net revenues up 4.8 pct to 1,037.8 million Swiss francs

* First-half 2016 net profit of 17.8 million Swiss francs is 44.0 million Swiss francs higher than that achieved in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)