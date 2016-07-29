FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals H1 profits after tax decline to EUR 5.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :

* H1 revenues increased by 58.3 percent to 31.6 million euros ($35.02 million)

* H1 profits after tax declined to 5.6 million euros or by 97.6 percent because last year's results were due to the profits on the placing of Cassiopea shares

* Cosmo's management expects both Lialda and Uceris to continue increasing their market penetration and thus expect revenues to continue growing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

