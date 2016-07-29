FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Proximus Q2 operating profit misses Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Proximus NV :

* Q2 2016, Proximus posted solid underlying domestic EBITDA growth of 4.1 pct

* Q2 underlying domestic EBITDA growth of 4.1 pct

* 2016 full-year guidance reiterated

* Q2 total mobile customer base stands at 6,508,0003 an increase of +112,000

* Free cash flow of 255 million euros over first 6 months

* Q2 revenue is 1.46 billion euros vs 1.49 billion in Reuters poll

* Q2 operating income is 194 million euros vs 223 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 net profit group share is 126 million euros vs 115 million euros in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

