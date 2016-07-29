FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banimmo H1 net loss widens to 8.4 mln euros
July 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banimmo H1 net loss widens to 8.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* H1 operating result at breakeven

* Several sales were initiated during the first half of 2016 that should lead in 2016 and 2017 to a sales volume of around 200 million euros

* H1 turnover is 4.7 million euros versus 27.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 negative net result of 8.4 million euros (loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago)

* The portfolio's overall occupancy rate improved slightly from 78.1 pct at Dec. 31, 2015 to 78.4 pct at June 30, 2016

* H1 adjusted net asset value stands at 11.06 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

