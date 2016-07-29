FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO says pricing shows no sign of inflection point
July 29, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO says pricing shows no sign of inflection point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Swiss Re CFO says

* Pricing shows no sign of inflection point

* Not keeping cash in vaults, have been investing in short-term government bonds

* Does not think level of natural catastrophe losses in Q2 will have significant impact on pricing

* Swiss Re sees interesting opportunity to grow and good reason to invite third parties to participate in U.K. closed life business in response to question over reports on sale of Admin Re stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

