BRIEF-Anoto Q2 operating loss widens to SEK 42 million

July 29 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Q2 revenue was 83 million Swedish crowns ($9.62 million), an 84 pct increase over Q1 2016 and a 108 pct growth yoy compared to Q2 2015

* Says reduced operating losses from 62 million crowns in Q1 to 42 million crowns in Q2

* Q2 operating loss 42 million crowns versus loss 24 million crowns year ago

* Says operating expenses still remain high due to fact that restructuring efforts in Q2 does not take full effect until Q3 and Q4 of this year