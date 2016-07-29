FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anoto Q2 operating loss widens to SEK 42 million
July 29, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anoto Q2 operating loss widens to SEK 42 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Q2 revenue was 83 million Swedish crowns ($9.62 million), an 84 pct increase over Q1 2016 and a 108 pct growth yoy compared to Q2 2015

* Says reduced operating losses from 62 million crowns in Q1 to 42 million crowns in Q2

* Q2 operating loss 42 million crowns versus loss 24 million crowns year ago

* Says operating expenses still remain high due to fact that restructuring efforts in Q2 does not take full effect until Q3 and Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6283 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

