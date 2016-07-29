FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-UBS CEO says focused on current 2.1 bln Sfr cost cutting programme
July 29, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UBS CEO says focused on current 2.1 bln Sfr cost cutting programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) -

* UBS CFO says if there were another move by the U.S. Fed, would expect to see improvement in net interest income at bank's two wealth management businesses -Analyst call

* UBS CFO says expects clients to keep large cash positions until risk appetite returns

* UBS CEO says focused on current 2.1 billion Sfr cost cutting programme, when asked if bank could pursue further savings

* UBS CFO says not giving a forecast for the moment on expected 2016 deferred tax assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

