July 29 (Reuters) - Strategic Investments A/S :

* Q2 investment result 26.4 million Danish crowns ($3.94 million) versus 19.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pretax profit 25.4 million crowns versus 18.4 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2016 unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7063 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)