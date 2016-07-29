FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-FGC says takeover offer for Aixtron to run through Oct. 7
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
July 29, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FGC says takeover offer for Aixtron to run through Oct. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund's (FGC) Grand Chip Investment Gmbh Says

* Says publishes offer document for the public takeover offer for Aixtron

* Says Aixtron securityholders are being offered eur 6.00 in cash per aixtron share

* Says takeover offer conditional on minimum acceptance threshold of at least 60 percent

* Says period for acceptance ends on 7 October

* Says takeover offer for Aixtron contains a break fee of 25 euros in favor of Aixtron

* Says acknowledges that the Aixtron IP will remain with, and be solely used by, the Aixtron groupSource text: here Further company coverage:

