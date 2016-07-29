FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank's Postbank cuts guidance on low interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's Postbank unit

* Says now expect slight drop in 2016 net interest income versus previous forecast for moderate rise

* Says now sees 2016 allowance for losses on loans and advances to decline slightly versus previous forecast for marked rise

* Says now sees significant decline in 2016 adjusted pretax profit versus previous forecast for moderate decline

* Says now sees 2016 net profit down by a medium three-digit mln euro amountvs previous forecast for low three-digit mln euro sum

* Says doesn't believe Brexit will have any material impact on its profits in the short to medium term

