BRIEF-Vodafone names two new senior management members

July 29 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :

* Senior management appointments

* Vivek Badrinath as chief executive, africa, middle east, asia-pacific (amap) region

* Appointment of Serpil Timuray as chief commercial operations and strategy officer

* Appointments are effective October 15

* Serpil Timuray will remain on group executive committee and Vivek Badrinath will join committee

* Both will report to Vodafone group chief executive Vittorio Colao