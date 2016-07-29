BRIEF-Vodafone names two new senior management members

July 29 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :
* Senior management appointments
* Vivek Badrinath as chief executive, africa, middle east, asia-pacific (amap) region
* Appointment of Serpil Timuray as chief commercial operations and strategy officer
* Appointments are effective October 15
* Serpil Timuray will remain on group executive committee and Vivek Badrinath will join committee
* Both will report to Vodafone group chief executive Vittorio Colao