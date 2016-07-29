FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone names two new senior management members
July 29, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vodafone names two new senior management members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :

* Senior management appointments

* Vivek Badrinath as chief executive, africa, middle east, asia-pacific (amap) region

* Appointment of Serpil Timuray as chief commercial operations and strategy officer

* Appointments are effective October 15

* Serpil Timuray will remain on group executive committee and Vivek Badrinath will join committee

* Both will report to Vodafone group chief executive Vittorio Colao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

