July 29 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Unit Logo Elektronik Ticaret and F.I.T. Bilgi Islem signs JV agreement

* 50:50 partnership will be named as Figo Ticari Bilgi ve Uygulama Platformu

* FIGO to provide services such as risk rating, counterparty insurance, financing and collection under a Trade Information Platform Source text for Eikon:

