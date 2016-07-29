FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss Re CEO says Britain remains focus for Admin Re
July 29, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swiss Re CEO says Britain remains focus for Admin Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Swiss Re Ag

* CEO says not particularly worried about Brexit for Swiss Re, will continue to do business in Britain

* CEO says some forex exposure to euro, British pound

* Britain remains our main focus in Admin Re, we have no appetite to go back to the United States

* CEO says no topline target for corporate solutions business

* CFO says we feel quite comfortable with steady investment returns over rest of the year

* CEO says full year in line with natural catastrophe budget based on predictions after H1

* CFO says natural catastrophe budget $1.5 billion for year, expect to spend $1.2 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

