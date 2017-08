July 29 (Reuters) - Nordic Blue Invest A/S :

* FY EBIT loss 1.2 million Danish crowns ($179,037.67) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago

* FY net loss 1 million crowns versus loss 7.7 million crowns year ago

* Says will not announce financial expectations for 2016/2017

* Is in process of searching for new activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7025 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)