* H1 EBITDA up 51.5 percent at 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus year ago

* H1 profit before tax up 109.0 percent at 29,000 euros versus year ago

* H1 revenue up 20.3 percent at 10.9 million euros versus year ago

