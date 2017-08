July 29 (Reuters) - Newmarket Gold Inc:

* Newmarket Gold reports strong Q2 results; increases 2016 production guidance on record quarterly production of 61,191 oz

* Qtrly net income per share $0.09

* Increased full year 2016 consolidated production guidance to 225,000 - 235,000 ounces

* Qtrly revenue of $78.0 million from 62,223 ounces sold