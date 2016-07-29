FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
July 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge inc says impact of reduced system deliveries on revenues negatively impacted company's adjusted ebit and acffo per share in q2

* Enbridge inc says oil sands production substantially came back on line by end of june

* Throughput on enbridge's liquids mainline system and overall system utilization are expected to return to levels anticipated at outset of year, during q3

* Throughput on co's liquids mainline system,overall system utilization expected to return to levels anticipated at outset of year, during q3

* Expected that adjusted ebit and acffo per share for full 2016 year will remain well within previously communicated guidance ranges

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enbridge inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* "oil sands production substantially came back on line by end of june"

* Notwithstanding impact of wildfires, expected that adjusted ebit and acffo per share for 2016 will remain within previously communicated guidance ranges

* Enbridge inc says on average, deliveries were lower by approximately 255,000 barrels per day (bpd) during months of may and june

* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

