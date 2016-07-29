FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lyondellbasell qtrly earnings per share excluding items $2.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Qtrly earnings per share excluding items $2.45

* During q3, chemical and polyolefin markets thus far have generally been well balanced with trends similar to q2

* "during second half of year our plant maintenance schedule continues to be significant with turnarounds at additional o&p and i&d facilities"

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $7.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased q2 2016 interim dividend by 9% to $0.85 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.56

* Lyondellbasell says "during q3, chemical and polyolefin markets thus far have generally been well balanced with trends similar to q2"

* "within our system, refinery repairs have been completed, and corpus christi ethylene plant expansion is expected to be completed by end of q3"

* Qtrly sales and other operating revs $7.33 billion versus $9.15 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
