a year ago
BRIEF-Mine Restoration continues to try to establish itself as a going concern
#Bankruptcy News
July 29, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mine Restoration continues to try to establish itself as a going concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Mine Restoration Investments Ltd :

* Continues to explore opportunities to re-establish company as a going concern in either its current or another form

* Board cannot conclude with reasonable certainty that MRI will continue as a going concern in foreseeable future

* Company has not been in a position to finalise its annual financial results for year ended February 28

* Application for voluntary suspension of MRI's shares on the JSE

* There is no certainty that potential opportunities pursued by board will reach fruition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

