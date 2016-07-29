BRIEF-AB InBev says all pre-conditions for SABMiller deal now satisfied

July 29 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch InBev SA :

* All pre-conditions to the proposed combination have now been satisfied

* AB InBev has now obtained approval in 23 jurisdictions

* In remaining jurisdictions where regulatory clearance is still pending, AB InBev will continue to engage proactively with relevant authorities

* Another announcement will follow in due course with further details.

* AB InBev continues to focus on taking necessary steps in preparation for completing combination as quickly as practicable