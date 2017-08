July 29 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc

* On July 27, Adient Global Holdings Ltd entered into a new term loan facility and a revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Johnson Controls Inc says credit facilities mature on July 27, 2021

* AGH's new facility provides for commitments with respect to $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and $1.5 billion term loan a facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: