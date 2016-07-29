FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects 16 pct rise in Q3 capacity - Conf call
July 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects 16 pct rise in Q3 capacity - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines:

* "Scheduled capacity is expected to be up 16% in the third quarter" - conf call

* Continue to target a capacity increase of about 20% for the full year 2016 - conf call

* "On a demand front, domestic leisure volumes are strong, however yield remain soft" - conf call

* Sees third quarter operating margin of about 21 pct - conf call

* Weakness in few currency driven countries, most notably in Colombia, few places in Central America continued in quarter - conf call

* Don't think we have seen any "zika-related issues" in our network - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
