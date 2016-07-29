FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller says board to recommend final AB InBev offer
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SABMiller says board to recommend final AB InBev offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* Recommendation of revised and final offer

* Board has now met formally to consider revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller as announced by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV on July 26 2016

* Revised offer comprises an all-cash offer of 45.0 pounds per share

* Offer includes a partial share alternative, available for approximately 41 pct of SABMiller shares, consisting of 0.483969 unlisted shares and 4.66 pounds in cash for each SABMiller share

* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting

* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

