BRIEF-SABMiller says board to recommend final AB InBev offer

July 29 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* Recommendation of revised and final offer

* Board has now met formally to consider revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller as announced by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV on July 26 2016

* Revised offer comprises an all-cash offer of 45.0 pounds per share

* Offer includes a partial share alternative, available for approximately 41 pct of SABMiller shares, consisting of 0.483969 unlisted shares and 4.66 pounds in cash for each SABMiller share

* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting

* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders