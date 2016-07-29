FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JetBlue Airways updates on delivery schedule of A321 aircraft
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways updates on delivery schedule of A321 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways

* JetBlue Airways - Currently expect 15 of incremental 30 airbus A321 aircraft to be delivered with current engine option beginning in 2017

* JetBlue airways says anticipates remaining 15 aircraft to be airbus A321 new engine option (A321neo), scheduled to be delivered beginning in 2020

* JetBlue Airways - Starting in June 2019, co would have option to take any or all of its A321neo deliveries with the long range configuration, the A321-LR Source text: bit.ly/2ahA5hJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

