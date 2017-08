July 29 (Reuters) - Skullcandy Inc :

* Skullcandy board of directors determines proposal from mill road capital management is superior to incipio transaction

* Mill road delivered to skullcandy a draft merger agreement that is not subject to due diligence or financing conditions

* Delivered notice to Incipio of board's determination to change its recommendation and to terminate incipio agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: