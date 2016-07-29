BRIEF-Newlink Genetics Q2 loss per share $1.12

July 29 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp :

* Q2 loss per share $1.12

* Implemented a significant restructuring program following may results of impress phase 3 study of algenpantucel-l

* Reducing headcount from approximately 230 to approximately 130

* Recorded $12.3 million in restructuring expenses in q2

* Winding down hyperacute cellular immunotherapy clinical trials that do not include a checkpoint inhibitor combination

* In q3, company expects to record small additional charges relating to closing or reduction of leased facilities