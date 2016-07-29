FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit to acquire entire capital of Logiro Unchartered Pty Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Unit AZ Next Generation Advisory to acquire entire capital of Logiro Unchartered Pty Ltd

* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of Logiro's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partner in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 2.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

