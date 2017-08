July 29 (Reuters) - Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says approves dividend of 0.039 euro ($0.0436) gross per share to be paid on Aug. 5

* Record date is Aug. 3, ex-dividend date is Aug. 1

Source text: bit.ly/2aPtWda

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)