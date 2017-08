July 29 (Reuters) - Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :

* H1 2016 net loss at 0.76 million euros ($848,540.00) versus 0.39 million euros year ago

* Portfolio value on June 31 at 7.78 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2ajyqdz

