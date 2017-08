July 29 (Reuters) - Centrale Del Latte Di Torino & C SpA :

* H1 production value flat at 49.3 million euros ($55.05 million) year on year

* H1 net loss 0.6 million euros versus profit of 0.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)