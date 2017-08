July 29 (Reuters) - Autonomy Spain Real Estate Socimi SU SA :

* Q2 total rental revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.5 million euros in Q1

* Q2 EBIT 0.3 million euros

* Says its portfolio is valued at 127.4 million euros at end of June, with occupancy rate at 46.1 percent in Q2

