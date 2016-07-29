FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions lowers its sales and earnings expectations for current FY
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
July 29, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions lowers its sales and earnings expectations for current FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Change in stock exchange segments/reduced sales and earnings expectations

* To change stock exchange listing from prime standard of regulated market to general standard of regulated market of Frankfurt securities exchange

* Sees FY negative EBIT at least in upper single-digit millions range (previously: positive EBIT in lower single-digit millions range)

* Has lowered its sales and earnings expectations for current financial year

* Now anticipates FY sales revenues significantly down on previous year's level (previously: after currency adjustments, in lower single-digit percentage range above previous year's figure)

* Additional negative deviations from planning figures for sales realised are expected to arise in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.