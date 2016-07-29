BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions lowers its sales and earnings expectations for current FY

July 29 (Reuters) - Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Change in stock exchange segments/reduced sales and earnings expectations

* To change stock exchange listing from prime standard of regulated market to general standard of regulated market of Frankfurt securities exchange

* Sees FY negative EBIT at least in upper single-digit millions range (previously: positive EBIT in lower single-digit millions range)

* Has lowered its sales and earnings expectations for current financial year

* Now anticipates FY sales revenues significantly down on previous year's level (previously: after currency adjustments, in lower single-digit percentage range above previous year's figure)

* Additional negative deviations from planning figures for sales realised are expected to arise in second half of year