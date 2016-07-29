FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-SABMiller board to recommend final AB InBev offer
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SABMiller board to recommend final AB InBev offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* SABMiller board recommendation of AB Inbev revised and final offer

* Board of SABMiller has now met formally to consider revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller

* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting and in favour of SABMiller resolutions to be proposed at SABMiller general meeting.

* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders and therefore to allow other SABMiller shareholders to vote on revised offer separately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

