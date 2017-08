July 29 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed and transaction is subject to FINRA approval

* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement for the sale of the voice brokerage operations of Creditex to Tullett Prebon

* Will retain electronically traded markets and systems, post-trade connectivity platforms, intellectual property of Creditex