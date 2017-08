July 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Revises andorra sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is bbb-

* Stable outlook balances remaining risks arising from andorra's very large financial sector against view that andorra's economy will continue to recover Source text (bit.ly/2aDWmYj)