July 29 (Reuters) - Bastide le Confort Medical SA :

* Announces finalisation of new financing for a final amount of 115 million euros ($128.44 million)

* Financing through 90 million euro syndicated loan and 25 million euro Euro PP bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)