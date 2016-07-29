FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDC says Florida probe links 4 recent Zika cases to mosquito-borne virus transmission
July 29, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CDC says Florida probe links 4 recent Zika cases to mosquito-borne virus transmission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* The Four Recent Zika Cases Likely First Known Occurrence Of Local Mosquito-Borne Zika Virus Transmission In The Continental United States

* "We Anticipate That There May Be Additional Cases Of 'Homegrown' Zika In The Coming Weeks"

* CDC Has Been Working With State, Local, And Territorial Health Officials To Prepare For Locally Transmitted Zika Infection In United States

* Florida Investigation Links Four Recent Zika Cases To Local Mosquito-Borne Virus Transmission

* Under The Current Situation, There Are No Plans For Limiting Travel To Florida

* Coordinating With Florida Officials Who Are Leading Investigations; At State'S Request, Sent A Medical Epidemiologist To Provide Assistance

