BRIEF-CDC says Florida probe links 4 recent Zika cases to mosquito-borne virus transmission

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
* The Four Recent Zika Cases Likely First Known Occurrence Of Local Mosquito-Borne Zika Virus Transmission In The Continental United States
* "We Anticipate That There May Be Additional Cases Of 'Homegrown' Zika In The Coming Weeks"
* CDC Has Been Working With State, Local, And Territorial Health Officials To Prepare For Locally Transmitted Zika Infection In United States
* Florida Investigation Links Four Recent Zika Cases To Local Mosquito-Borne Virus Transmission
* Under The Current Situation, There Are No Plans For Limiting Travel To Florida
* Coordinating With Florida Officials Who Are Leading Investigations; At State'S Request, Sent A Medical Epidemiologist To Provide Assistance