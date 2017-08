July 29 (Reuters) - Parrot Sa

* Q2 restated EBIT loss 18.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago

* Q2 restated revenue of 64.8 million euros versus 69.2 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net loss group share of 27.9 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2a5cZyc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)