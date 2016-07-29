FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP Trinidad & Tobago and Atlantic LNG announce successful sanction of the Trinidad Onshore Compression project
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP Trinidad & Tobago and Atlantic LNG announce successful sanction of the Trinidad Onshore Compression project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC and Atlantic LNG today announced successful sanction of Trinidad onshore compression (TROC) project

* Project is 100 pct funded and owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago and will be operated by Atlantic

* Majority of construction work will be handled by Atlantic with BP and other shareholder representation

* Start-up is planned for early 2017

* BP Trinidad and Tobago and Atlantic sanction Trinidad onshore compression project

* National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago and other directly impacted upstream stakeholders, TROC project received final approval on July 26, 2016

* Mechanical completion and commissioning of TROC compressor at Atlantic will take place over next few months

* TROC project has potential to deliver approximately 200 mln standard cubic feet of gas per day in 2017 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
