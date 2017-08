July 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG :

* Parties have today confirmed that percentage of valid acceptances for Deutsche Boerse shares, as at end of acceptance period, was 63.65 pct

* To allow any remaining Deutsche Boerse shareholders to tender their shares, an additional acceptance period has been opened which will expire on Aug. 12

* Therefore, exchange offer acceptance condition has been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: