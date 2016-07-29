BRIEF-S&P revises Azerbaijan sovereign credit outlook to negative

July 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* s&p revises azerbaijan sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable

* Azerbaijan outlook revised to negative on weak economy and policy challenges; 'bb+/b' ratings affirmed

* Outlook revision primarily reflects what we see as risks of azerbaijan's weak economic performance becoming more persistent

* Now expect the economy will contract by 3% in 2016 before recovering to about 3% economic growth after 2017

* Our ratings on azerbaijan remain constrained by the limited effectiveness of its monetary policy Source text (bit.ly/2aCFQKZ)