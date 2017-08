July 29 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 :

* Sees Q3 global Olefins & Polyolefins utilization in mid-90 percent - earnings conference call

* Expect capital expenditures for the year to come in below $3.3 billion

* Expects 2017 capital expenditures be around $3 billion

* "export markets will likely stay strong for U.S. refiners on the Gulf coast" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)