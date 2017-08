July 29 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries NV

* Lyondellbasell Industries says plant will have an annual capacity of 1.1 billion pounds

* Lyondellbasell to build high density polyethylene plant on U.S. Gulf coast