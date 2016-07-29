BRIEF-Moody's Uruguay's banking system outlook lowered to negative on weak economy

July 29 (Reuters) - Moody's On Uruguay's banking system

* Weakness in Uruguay's agricultural sector, soft demand in Argentina and Brazil, decline in private investment have undermined business

* With rising competition,slowdown in loan growth due to deceleration of economy will put downward pressure on profitability of Uruguay's banks

* moody's: Uruguay's banking system outlook lowered to negative on weak economy

* Weak economy to push up corporate loan delinquencies,rising unemployment to lead to higher delinquency rates for consumers as well Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)