FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sinclair Settles says settles with FCC, to pay $9.5 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinclair Settles says settles with FCC, to pay $9.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Entered Into Consent Decree With FCC Resolving "Number Of Previously Disclosed Matters That Have Been Pending At FCC"

* FCC Has Dismissed All Pending Claims Against Sinclair In Media Bureau, Will Now Issue License Renewals For 90 Television Stations

* As Part Of Settlement, Sinclair Agreed To Make A Payment Of $9.495 Million

* Says Matters Related To Certain Content Broadcast On Sinclair Stations, Technical Issues Relating To Local Marketing Agreements

* Says Matters Also Related To FCC's Rule Regarding Joint Retransmission Consent Negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.